SHREVEPORT, La. -- There have been just over 33 million cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 595,000 of them resulting in death. Of those who have recovered, many are still feeling the after-effects, months or even a year later.
It has different names — Post Covid Syndrome, or PCS, and COVID-19 Long-haul Syndrome. The terms are used to describe symptoms that resulted from a person having had the coronavirus but remain long after they have recovered.
Most common is chronic fatigue. A Mayo Clinic study showed that 80% of participants had severe fatigue, and 59% had respiratory issues. Persistent neurological problems and brain fog have also been reported, as have mood disorders and the onset of psychotic issues post-COVID in people with no history of mental illness.
“My brother-in-law got it, unfortunately, when he was in Virginia, and he still has some chronic fatigue,” said Dr. Andrew Yurochko, the director of LSU Health Shreveport’s Center for Emerging Viral Threats. "I've talked to other people who have, like you mentioned hearing issues. We’ve seen weird ailments, back issues, which why the back, who knows? Like you said, there's been reports of psychotic issues. People have had short term memory loss issues that have maintained for a year, and some of these things may not get better.”
Other persistent symptoms include continued loss of taste, smell or other senses and even issues with various parts of the body and internal organs.
“It's sort of frightening to think that a lot of people whether they were very sick or almost (no symptoms) can have long term issues. I've talked to someone who said they still can't smell right. You know, it’s six, eight months or something like that later. And the numbers are a lot higher than people appreciate. And I think that's going to be a potentially lasting consequence for, you know, months or years," Yurochko said.
Long-haul COVID-19 can occur after both minor and severe cases of the virus. It is unpredictable and seemingly random. At this time, medical experts are not certain why it happens.