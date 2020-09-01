SHREVEPORT, La. -- With stress and anxiety at an all-time high due to the pandemic and social unrest that plagues society, people everywhere are in need of resources to help them cope with stress and anxiety.
The Louisiana Office of Behavioral Health launched the Behavioral Recovery Outreach Line in June as way to offer real time support for people hoping to avoid a crisis. The helpline is now receiving hundreds of calls per day.
“It’s geared toward those in recovery from substance abuse, mental health issues, or first responders or health care professionals to call that number to receive specific assistance so they don’t relapse, or if they have relapsed, or they’re just struggling with leaving their shift,” explained Janet Miller, executive director of the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling, which operates the helpline.
Miller adds that the recovery helpline is a bit different in that people can call if they just need to talk or vent about the stress of their situation. She says first responders and health care professionals are dealing with even more stress than usual, and that this line is a place they can unload some of that pressure.
“They’re just struggling with leaving their shift,” said Miller. “And having been under such pressure and stress, this would be a specific warm line that we would just help them. We listen and just let them talk and vent. Sometimes that’s all that people need.”
People are ready to listen at the Behavioral Recovery Outreach Line. Call 1-833-333-1132.