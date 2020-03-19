Red River Credit Union closing lobbies during COVID-19 situation

TEXARKANA, Texas - Some Texarkana area businesses are scaling back due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Starting Friday, Red River Federal Credit Union will be closing all of the lobbies at their area branches in Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. All ATM's and drive-thru services will remain open.
A few branch locations will have limited access, but appointments will be needed to enter the building.
"For example, if a member needs to replace a debit card, they need to access their safe deposit box, then we ask that they call our phone center to make an appointment to get those items taken care of," said Bob Bruggeman, RRFCU public relations.
The phone center hours will be extended until 6 p.m. until further notice.
For debit card replacement, safe deposit box access, or other special banking situations, call 903-735-3000 to request an appointment.
Banking needs may also be handled through online banking, mobile banking with DeposZip (mobile check deposit), Extended ATM Network, RO$EY (automated teller), or contact the phone center at 903-735-3000.