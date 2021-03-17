SHREVEPORT, La -- Things are looking good, but we are not out of the woods yet, said Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 director for the Louisiana Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are below 500 in the state for the first time since the LDH started collecting those numbers.
Whyte is cautiously optimistic, but she points out that in Europe and parts of the U.S., COVID case counts are on the rise due to a surge in more contagious variants. She said that is why getting vaccinated is so important.
“The way we're going to get rid of variants is to vaccinate them out of existence. So if the virus can't spread, it can't change,” said Whyte. “So if we all do our part and get vaccinated, that's how we're going to stop from having another new big wave.”
Vaccination clinics in Louisiana continue to draw large numbers. Whyte said that last week, 7,500 vaccinations were given at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds and a few other small communities.
But there is one group that seems to be avoiding the shot. Since it has been offered to those 18 and older with health conditions, there has not been a big increase in young people getting the vaccine.
“So, I don't know if it's a younger people don't think they need it, even if they're sick. What they need to understand is they're the super spreaders,” Whyte said. “They're the ones that are likely to carry a high viral load, not really feel too bad when they get sick. And so they're going to go out and spread it. So if they want to help us get through this, they need to go and get vaccinated.”
Whyte said she hopes people who have been vaccinated already will spread the word to their friends and family who might be hesitant about getting the shot. Hearing they had few to no side effects might make others feel better about rolling up their sleeves.