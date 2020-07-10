SHREVEPORT, La. - It is a battle of political ideologies on Facebook between two area politicians, U.S. Representative Mike Johnson and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
In a Facebook post regarding the mayor's mask mandate, Johnson posted this message in part, "Although it is a good idea to encourage everyone to wear a mask, I do not believe the mayor has the legal authority to force private citizens to do so. A lawsuit will be filed tomorrow (Friday) challenging the mayor’s overreach, And the plaintiffs should easily prevail. The maintenance of public health is critically important. But so is the defense of the constitution."
Mayor Perkins responded on Facebook saying, "My only focus is on saving lives and preventing another shutdown. As mayor, I don't have the luxury to sit in Washington D.C. and play political games Congressman Johnson."
Wednesday, Shreveport became the latest area to issue a mask mandate, following the city of New Orleans, Jefferson Parish, and East Baton Rouge Parish. Other leaders, including in Lafayette Parish, have said several times that they have no plans to implement mandates.
Gov. John Bel Edwards reiterated in a press conference Wednesday that he is not considering a statewide mandate.
