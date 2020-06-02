According to ESPN, NFL teams will only be allowed to hold training camps in their own facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many teams already do this, a handful of franchises, like the Dallas Cowboys, travel for training camp. The Cowboys have spent 14 summers in Oxnard, California, but will hold their entire training camp in Texas for the first time.
The New Orleans Saints have also traveled to California during training camp in recent years for joint practices with the Chargers. The Black and Gold have joint practices scheduled with the Rams this offseason.
ESPN says the NFL is aiming to have camps kick off in late July. You can find their full report here.