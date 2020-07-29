According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the SEC could soon announce a major change to the 2020 schedule.
Dellenger says a majority of SEC athletic directors voted to approve the move to a 10 game conference-only schedule in 2020. According to the report, the move now has to be approved by league presidents.
You can read Dellenger's article here.
LSU currently has games with UTSA, Rice, Nicholls State, and the University of Texas on its 2020 schedule. Louisiana Tech is supposed to visit Vanderbilt in November.