SHREVEPORT, La. - Every day there are more stories about personal protective equipment shortages and increasing cases of COVID-19. But what is it like to work on the frontlines during the pandemic?
Polly Wagner, a Willis-Knighton Respiratory Critical Care and ECMO coordinator, answers that question with a small glimpse into her day. Being a respiratory therapist and overseeing others is tough, she said, but there's no other job she'd rather do right now.
In fact, Wagner said this pandemic has brought awareness to the importance of the respiratory therapists who oxygenate, ventilate, and maintain patient airways.
Wagner knows the job she and others are doing is dangerous, but she said plenty of PPE is available, and Willis-Knighton employees have received more education. There are lots of ventilators in use, but the health care system hasn't run out of them, she said.
The virus is taking an emotional toll on those on the front lines, Wagner said.
"I think that’s probably one of the most difficult things that we’re having to deal with," Wagner said. "It's because of patients here aren’t allowed to have family members right now; there’s no visitors allowed. So when they’re really sick and you’re their support and if they don’t do well then it’s difficult emotionally. You get attached.”
Wagner said any of her co-workers are welcome to talk, vent, or cry to her about a situation that maybe stressing them out. Right now, compliments and positive words are helping them stay strong, she said, adding people in the community have been raising heath care workers' spirits with prayers, chalk art, and donations.