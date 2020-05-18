LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two more people in Arkansas had died from coronavirus on Monday bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 100.
Hutchinson announced that restaurant bars will open on Tuesday at his daily COVID-19 briefing held in Forrest City. He said that bars that are not inside or associated with a restaurant can open on May 26.
Guidelines for bars planning to reopen are similar to those imposed on restaurants, Hutchinson said. Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said that it will be up to individuals to follow guidelines like wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. It has been one week since the state lifted some COVID-19 restrictions and allowed restaurants to serve people inside.
"We're going to need to adjust our behavior individually, and not count on someone looking over our shoulder to tell us what we need to do to protect ourselves and others," Smith said.
There were 54 new cases reported since Sunday. Only one of the new cases came from a correction facility, the rest are in the community. There were 1,068 active cases in the state on Monday with 378 in correctional facilities, 99 in nursing homes and 591 in the community; 77 patients were hospitalized for the virus and 12 people were on ventilators.
The governor has previously set a goal to test 60,000 for coronavirus in May. On Monday he said 2,329 tests had been given in 24 hours. Smith encouraged people to "come forward and get tested," as the state tries to contact trace the spread of the virus.
At the briefing, the governor responded to questions about a data breach that shut down the state's unemployment website over the weekend.
"They don't need to have this aggravation in life, they need to get to resources," Hutchinson said of the 30,000 people who have applied. "That's the reason that we're having to pull the site down and make sure the system is working in the right way."
Hutchinson said while none of the data was manipulated, the data was illegally viewed, and the FBI is investigating.