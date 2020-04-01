SHREVEPORT, La - Local restaurants continue to struggle following orders to shut down dining rooms two weeks ago. A few have closed, but many are still trying to survive with curbside service. While sales are down significantly, restaurant owners we talked to say they will stay open as long as possible.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:00 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THE POOL STAGE WAS 173.9 FEET. * FLOOD POOL STAGE IS 172 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM POOL STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 9:00 AM CDT WEDNESDAY WAS 173.9 FEET. * FORECAST...EXPECT LITTLE CHANGE THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 172.0 FEET, EXPECT BANKFULL CONDITIONS ON RED CHUTE BAYOU TO CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST THE SECOND WEEKEND OF APRIL. &&
