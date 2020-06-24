Shreveport's Robinson Film Center (RFC) on Texas Street announced Wednesday it will reopen July 1.
RFC closed March 17.
When the theater reopens, there are several safety measures in place. When ordering or reserve a ticket online, it will automatically block off three seats to the left and right.
"We feel ready and our staff is ready. We know our audience and community is ready too,” said executive director Meghan Hochstetler. “We want to make sure we do this in the safest and healthiest way possible for our staff and community.”
More information on RFC safety measures:
- Open at 50% capacity
- Hand sanitizer and seat wipes available outside theaters
- All seats sanitized before each screening
- Staggered showtimes to prevent lines from forming
- Concessions and bathrooms cleaned every 30 minutes
- Employees are temperature screened before each shift
- All employees wear masks and gloves
- Face masks are recommended for visitors
- Plexiglass screens added at concession registers
For a list of shows and air times, click here.