SHREVEPORT, La. - More Louisiana residents are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. There are also more and more options available to you if you're looking to get immunized.
Be sure and take advantage of the Vaccine Tracker with the resources right at your fingertips.
LSU Health Shreveport continues distribution of the Pfizer vaccine at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. That's from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 3701 Hudson Drive. They'll be administering shots there through Saturday.
On Saturday, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System in Texarkana will conduct a large-scale coronavirus vaccination clinic.
Vaccinations will be available by appointment only to those eligible. Call 877-335-5746 to get signed up.
More than 4,500 appointments are available for the vaccine in Longview, Texas. The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System hub is at the Longview Convention Center. That's at 100 Grand Boulevard.
The appointments are for Sunday and Wednesday and open to anyone 16 and older. To make an appointment call 877-335-5746.
The information listed above is just a portion of the options available. Click here for the Vaccine Finder site recently established. Keep in mind that vaccines are available in limited quantity in the US, so you'll need to be patient. Also, eligibility requirements vary by state.