Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins says he still isn't comfortable returning to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an interview with CNN Thursday morning, Jenkins said football is a "nonessential business" during a global pandemic, raising concerns of football teams having too many people involved to hold mandatory quarantine protocols.
JUST NOW: "Football is a nonessential business and so we don't need to do it. So the risk, you know, has to be really eliminated before we -- before I would feel comfortable with going back. "Saints @MalcolmJenkins concerned about a return to playpic.twitter.com/onBcvBo3qa— John Berman (@JohnBerman) June 25, 2020
Jenkins comments come on the same day the Pro Football Hall of Fame postponed it's annual game and enshrinement ceremonies until 2021.
Also Thursday, NFL owners held a meeting discussing potential changes to the upcoming season. While training camps are still set to begin in late July, there are plans in place to move them back if needed. There are also discussions about shortening the preseason even further.
The owners approved a measure that would allow teams to cover seats closest to the field with sponsorship banners to avoid contact between fans and players.