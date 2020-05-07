JEFFERSON, Texas — A second mobile testing team will deploy to Marion County Friday, offering free COVID-19 tests — by appointment only — to residents that display symptoms.
“I’m just very grateful for the opportunity that the state’s given the people of Marion County to take advantage of a mobile testing unit here in Marion County again,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur.
The county judge said a total of 73 people took advantage of the testing opportunity the first time on April 26.
“From all indications that I had, everything worked great,” said LaFleur.
This second round of testing, slated for May 8, will take place, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Kellyville Community Center, located at 130 Park Road in Jefferson.
The county judge said the mobile testing unit is a blessing, considering the county does not have any testing capabilities there, which causes residents to have to travel out of the county for testing.
“I’ve been in constant contact with our state representative,” LaFleur said regarding House District 9 State Representative Chris Paddie.
“He’s been very instrumental in getting this thing together,” said LaFleur. “The governor’s office, they’re doing a lot and we really appreciate it.”
Gov. Greg Abbott announced last month that the Texas National Guard would be mobilizing more than 1,200 personnel as part of COVID-19 mobile testing teams (MTT). According to the governor’s office, the 45-member teams will be mobilized in various parts of the state, providing greater access to medical testing.
“I’m extremely grateful for the National Guard who volunteered to service their country, their state and their communities,” said LaFleur. “I don’t know where we’d be in this world without those folks who sacrifice so much of their time for the people.”
Since the test is by appointment only, residents must call 512-883-2400 for a phone screening first, to determine eligibility or visit the website, txcovidtest.org. Registration opened Thursday.
Residents will be screened for symptoms including fever and/or chills; a dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint paint; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.
“If you feel you need to be tested for COVID-19, please get on their website or call in,” LaFleur urged residents. “You must be screened for being tested. They’ll give you a time slot for you to come out and get the test administered.”
As of Wednesday, Marion County had 15 total COVID-19 cases with three considered recovered, he said.
"Please continue to pray for those affected,” said LaFleur.