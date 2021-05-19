SHREVEPORT, La. -- COVID-19 case numbers are on a slow climb in several parishes in Louisiana.
Dr. Martha Whyte, Louisiana Department of Health Region 7 director, said while case numbers and hospital data are still looking good, the past two weeks have seen 18 parishes in the state with an above 5% positivity rate. Six of the parishes seeing a rise in cases are in Northwest Louisiana.
Whyte attributes this to gatherings where unvaccinated people are still not wearing masks.
“Graduations and proms and all the events that we want to go to. And we want people to go to them. But we still need to be thinking about the fact that there are a lot of people around us that are not protected, that could be carrying this virus, spreading this virus,” she said. “And then we know people are going around sick, and still going out and not wearing a mask.”
Whyte reiterates that the CDC guidance which said people can now go mask-free refers only to those who are fully vaccinated. That accounts for about 29% of Louisiana’s population.
“And what we know is probably 70% or more of us are not fully vaccinated. And so a large portion of people who are out there not wearing their masks are not protected. Not only that, but they are a reservoir for this virus to mutate in,” Whyte said. “So they may get it and end up being the cause of a development of a new strain.”
Whyte said she hopes everyone will continue to enjoy events like graduations and summer activities, but that they do it with safety in mind. And she encourages everyone to get the vaccine not only for yourself, but also for the safety of those around you.