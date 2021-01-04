TEXARKANA, Texas - Several North East Texas counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 restrictions after the number of COVID hospitalizations exceeded 15% of hospital capacity. The Commissioner of Texas Department of State Health Services, Dr. John Hellersteadt, announced that Trauma Service Area F will have an an increase in restrictions.
Executive Order GA-32 signed by Governor Greg Abbott in October says, if COVID-19 hospitalizations in a region exceeds 15% of total hospital capacity for 7 straight days then elective procedures must stop, bars will close, and restaurants will operate at 50% capacity. Restrictions will go back to normal when hospital capacity remains under 15% for 7 consecutive days.
The order applies to Bowie, Cass, Delta, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River and Titus counties.