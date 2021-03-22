SHREVEPORT, La. -- COVID-19 vaccinations continue to ramp up and more groups have become eligible for the shot. KTBS has received some viewer questions about different health conditions and how they might affect whether or not someone should get the vaccine.
One question received is whether someone with an autoimmune condition should get the shot.
Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 director for the Louisiana Department of Health, said people with autoimmune conditions are encouraged to get the vaccine because they are at higher risk.
“Get vaccinated, and then have your doctor that sees you for that disorder draw your antibody levels. That way, once they get their second dose, they’ll know where they are and how protected they are,” she said. “It is not a reason not to get vaccinated. In fact, they are at risk. So we want them to get vaccinated.”
Whyte said some treatments these patients take for their autoimmune condition may affect the efficacy of the vaccine, but it is still advised to get the shot.
What about people with severe allergies? Whyte says they, too, should get the vaccine.
“Anyone, even with severe allergies to other medications, we say get vaccinated. We want to know if you have ever had to use an Epi pen for any reason for allergies, because we may watch you a little bit longer. So instead of the 15 minutes, we may watch you for a good 30 to 45 minutes after you get your shot,” she said.
Whyte said she has a severe allergic reaction to latex and has even been in the ICU with anaphylaxis. But she took the vaccine and says she did just fine. But it is advised that people with allergies who have Epi pens to bring the pens with them to the vaccination site.
