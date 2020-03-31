SHREVEPORT, La. - Hannah Lee, Shreveport native, CE Byrd graduate, and accomplished artist, is finishing up her Master of Fine Arts in painting at the New York Academy of Art. Well, she was, until the coronavirus made its way to the Big Apple.
She and her friends had heard about the virus, but it wasn’t until the end of February that it became real for them, at an art fair at the Javitz Center.
“It’s a pretty big social networking event and no one was shaking hands," Hannah said.
Within a week, people were getting sick and her school shut down.
“We don’t have access to our work. Our school is indefinitely closed.”
Hannah left New York on March 16 and traveled back to Austin, Texas, which is her current home. Before she left, the normally bustling city had become eerily quiet.
“No one is on the street. Subways at rush hour were empty," she said. "It was spooky. Grocery stores were scary to go to, nothing was there. There are cops. It’s like a war zone. It’s always like walking through crowds back to my apartment. I walked home and it’s probably 10:30 at night. And I saw 7 people and 15 rats.”
The Javitz Center, where the art fair was held, is now being used as a hospital. And like many of us, Hannah is without school, and without work.
“I also paint weddings to pay for painting during the week. The event industry doesn’t exist right now," she said. "So those weddings are getting cancelled or postponed. But you can’t set a date.”
The current artwork she is creating is far different from her art of year’s past, which consisted of people of all ages, musicians, old houses and landscapes. What she is creating now are faces hidden behind masks. Interestingly, she began this 6 months ago.
“The mask we put on to present ourselves to the world; we don’t want to be authentic because we are scared of how it’ll be received," she said. “It also became a commentary on prejudice and the conclusions we jump to about a person before we look at what’s underneath. Ironically, with all this covid stuff, my work is now coronavirus art. It looks like something I made in response to this time.”
And what is she envisioning for her work moving forward?
“As far as art goes, any act of the imagination of creating, is by definition, making something in the hope and belief of what could be, Hannah said. "And that is hope.”
And we could all use a little hope.
See more of Hannah’s work at www.hannahleeart.com or www.hannahpaintsevents.com.