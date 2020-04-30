BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Shreveport-Bossier leaders are working with businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic to figure out the best way to slowly reopen during under the governor's new state order.
Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker said City Hall employees are busy explaining to business owners about the federal and state guidelines.
Earlier this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana isn't ready to enter Phase 1 of reopening.
The guidelines to get to phase one are: Louisiana needs to have a 14-day downward trajectory of flu -ike illnesses, COVID-19 cases and positive tests. Plus, a robust testing program needs to be in place.
However, restrictions will be loosened for Louisiana businesses Friday. People will be able to eat outside of restaurants, curbside shopping starts at mall stores, and people who work in the public need to wear masks.
Walker said work is being done at City Hall to make sure it can be opened up once the state enters Phase 1.
"There will be controlled entry and temperature at the door, and there would be devices set up, measurements on the floor, and ropes, not ropes, but stanchions to direct people just to where they’d need to go and those sorts of things once we’re able to open up to facilitate the access," said Walker.
Walker said all city police and firefighters have been tested for the virus. And Homeland Security is giving out personal protection equipment.
KTBS asked Shreveport officials for information on what they're doing.
This statement was provided: “The Metropolitan Planning Commission is the issuing authority for permits in Shreveport. They are preparing a temporary use permit for restaurants not currently permitted for outdoor dining, but would like to offer it to patrons picking up curbside orders. The city of Shreveport is working with them to make this process as easy and quick as possible for local businesses, while ensuring that it is safe for Shreveport citizens. The MPC has assured us that they will be understanding and supportive of local restaurants during this difficult time, doing everything they can to help them apply for temporary use permits. The Shreveport Police Department will strictly enforce the social distancing requirements issued by the State Fire Marshal.”