SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport City Council members held their first council meeting Tuesday since the statewide stay at home order began. It was held online to follow social distancing guidelines.
The council approved a new Chief Administrative Officer. Henry Whitehorn Sr. was approved for the position with a 4-to-3 vote. His recommended appointment by Mayor Adrian Perkins was the subject of much debate in February and early March, but that was before COVID-19.
Public comments were shared in a unique way. People could submit comments online until 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Most comments were about an annexation request in district "A". Many who live nearby in the Cooper Road area spoke against the annexation.
Several comments were also made about a rock crushing site in the 2400 block of Midway Avenue. Several people complained about the dust from the facility. And, a few people spoke in favor of the site. By a vote of 4 to 3 council members ended up passing a temporary use permit for it to operate.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Perkins thanked essential city workers. A few council members thanked Perkins for how he's handled the pandemic. Council members then held a moment of silence for Rev. Harry Blake and Lloyd Thompson.