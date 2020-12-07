SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Pfizer vaccine will soon be rolled out to first phase recipients – health care workers and those in long-term care facilities. And because the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at -94 degrees Fahrenheit, the logistics involving its transport and storage are ramping up.
Among businesses affected are those that make dry ice. That includes Red Ball Oxygen in Shreveport.
As the only company creating dry ice between here and Dallas, Red Ball Oxygen has been working with regional medical coordinators and have already shipped dry ice to locations in Alexandria, Company CEO Alex Kennedy said.
“We produce 600 pounds an hour, 10 hours a day. And we're starting to staff up in expectation that we will probably be producing 24 hours a day seven days a week to meet demand,” said Kennedy. “But it's very much, trying to hit a moving target, because we don't know how fast the vaccine is going to be rolled out.”
Dry ice lasts for about five days. When it warms or melts, it does not create liquid. Instead, it turns back into carbon dioxide gas.
“The main point of that is that dry ice is negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit. The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Kennedy. “So this is one of the only practical ways to distribute in a wide scale, something like this, by keeping it on dry ice the entire time. So it's going to be a super critical part of the distribution implementation of the Pfizer vaccine.”
Kennedy says Red Ball is expecting to produce about 12,000 pounds of dry ice per day during the vaccine rollout.