SHREVEPORT, La. -- The coronavirus hit the Shreveport Fire Department in the worst way, as one of their firefighters died from the virus.
Mayor Adrian Perkins, Fire Chief Scott Wolverton and fellow firefighters stood before the press to pay their respects to Leonard Coney.
Fire Chief Scott Wolverton said Coney contracted COVID-19 from his work in the field. With that, they stressed the importance for everyone to continue to take COVID-19 prevention measures. Those measures not only protect each person but strangers, too, including first responders like Coney, Wolverton said.
Wolverton said they've seen 120 positive COVID-19 cases in the Fire Department. There are currently 22 firefighters who are off with the virus.
Wolverton said 152 firefighters, who are considered a priority group because of their EMS first-responders status, have received the vaccination so far. They will receive the second dosage in the coming weeks.
Wolverton and Perkins spoke in front of EMS Unit 5 to honor Coney, as that was the unit he worked out of.
Thursday afternoon, Coney received a police and fire escort and his body was taken from the hospital to the funeral home.