SHREVEPORT, La. - For some people, it might be a struggle trying to stay in shape during the pandemic. Gyms will begin opening their doors during phase one of reopening the state.
Anytime Fitness off Southern Loop in Shreveport will open Saturday. Manager Lisa Clark said they will be wiping down equipment every two hours. That's on top of members sanitizing before and after their workouts.
Employees will wear masks and members are encouraged to wear one, too. The fitness center has around 500 members, but only 12 are allowed in the building at a time.
Guests are asked to call ahead of time and make a reservation, you will be limited to an hour long workout. Even though the situation is not ideal, Clark said she's excited to see her regulars.
"I'm all about us as a family. If you come and don't have a reservation, I'm not going to toss you out the door," Clark said. "We'll just do what we need to do in the parking lot until space is made. We can get the flow going, we're going to have a good time. I'm really excited about tomorrow (Saturday)."