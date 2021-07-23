LSU Health Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport will be hosting a press conference Friday morning where research experts, medical professionals and community leaders will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. They'll also discuss the emergence of the new Delta variant of the virus, along with latest numbers and efforts to increase vaccination rates.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IT LIVE

Speakers will include:

  • Dr. Chris Kevil - Vice Chancellor for Research at LSU Health Shreveport
  • Dr. John Vanchiere - Professor of Pediatrics and Director of the LSUHS COVID-19 Strike Team
  • Dr. Martha Whyte - Louisiana Dept. of Health Region 7 Medical Director
  • Pastor Roosevelt Seaberry - Union Spring Baptist Church
  • Adrian Perkins - Mayor, City of Shreveport
  • Jessica Hemingway - Vice President, Bossier Chamber of Commerce

The press conference will be held at 9 a.m. in the LSU Health Shreveport Auditorium.

KTBS 3 will air the event on ktbs.com and KTBS 3 Now connected devices.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments