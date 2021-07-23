SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport will be hosting a press conference Friday morning where research experts, medical professionals and community leaders will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. They'll also discuss the emergence of the new Delta variant of the virus, along with latest numbers and efforts to increase vaccination rates.
Speakers will include:
- Dr. Chris Kevil - Vice Chancellor for Research at LSU Health Shreveport
- Dr. John Vanchiere - Professor of Pediatrics and Director of the LSUHS COVID-19 Strike Team
- Dr. Martha Whyte - Louisiana Dept. of Health Region 7 Medical Director
- Pastor Roosevelt Seaberry - Union Spring Baptist Church
- Adrian Perkins - Mayor, City of Shreveport
- Jessica Hemingway - Vice President, Bossier Chamber of Commerce
The press conference will be held at 9 a.m. in the LSU Health Shreveport Auditorium.
KTBS 3 will air the event on ktbs.com and KTBS 3 Now connected devices.
