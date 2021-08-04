SHREVEPORT, La. - Three major hospitals in Shreveport are currently battling the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leaders at Willis-Knighton Health System, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier the people working inside the hospitals are warriors and are bearing the brunt psychologically, everyday of the COVID-19 crisis.
"They have taken real good care of me here, especially my nurse, Kylie," said Curtis Cannon. Cannon's been in the hospital at Willis-Knighton since July 23. While medical professionals are taking care of the sick, their leaders haven't forgotten about them.
"We try and keep an eye on their mental health," said Brian Crawford, Willis-Knighton CAO and Executive Senior Vice President. "We try to give them as much time off as we can in between their shifts and those types of things. But the fact is, they're stretched thin. Every hospital and health system in Louisiana is being stretched thin, they're incredible warriors in what they do,"
At Ochsner LSU Health, the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chuck Fox has the same sentiment.
"You know, I think they're hanging in there," said Fox. "But I think they are stretched some days." Staffing plays a big part in how many patients hospitals can care for and how many rooms they can make available."
"Staffing is a big problem," said Dr. T. Steen Trawick, CEO/CMO at Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System. "We have worked very hard to make sure that we're getting the temporary staffing and nurses and techs that are needed to take care of these patients in the high volumes."
Trawick wasn't able to provide specific numbers or percentages regarding their capacity. However at Willis-Knighton, they are full in every department. Ochsner LSU is 95% to 96% full in the ICU and on COVID floors.
"We are able to discharge folks and move people through," said Fox.
But not all patients move out quickly. ABC News correspondent Marcus Moore was inside Willis-Knighton with COVID patient Curtis Cannon.
Moore asked Cannon what was the worst part of it was. "The worst part of this ordeal is not being able to breath… chest pains.. severe chest pains," said Cannon. Cannon has been in Willis-Knighton for 13 days with COVID.
As the wait for rooms grow, so does the ER. Willis-Knighton saw about 40 patients across their ERs in Shreveport and Bossier waiting for rooms. Crawford said minor injuries could wait three to four hours in the ER.
"And that wait is significant right now," said Crawford. "So we continue to stress to individuals throughout the community to avoid the ER if at all possible,"
At Ochsner LSU Health they have even more people in the ER.
"On Monday, I'll tell you we had 100 patients in the ER," Fox. "That's quite a lot. It has cooled off the last couple of days, because I think folks are using their primary care physicians and the urgent care centers for testing."
Most of the health care leaders suggested people should go to their primary care physician or to an urgent care center if your injury or illness isn't extreme.
"I'm telling you just please be patient with us," said Moore. We're here for you. We're trying to equip ourselves and our staff with the right methods and processes take care of you,"
"90%, plus that are in your ICU, that are fighting for their lives today are unvaccinated," said Crawford. "Hopefully that sends a strong message that vaccination makes a difference,"
While Moore was speaking with Cannon he asked if he was vaccinated. Cannon responded saying, after this was over he will get one.