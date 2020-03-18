SHREVEPORT, La. - A local pastor is hoping the power of prayer will help ease fears related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bishop Lawrence Brandon of Praise Temple Full Gospel is hosting prayer at the Greenwood Road location Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon.
In accordance with the current guidelines, prayer will be limited to 50 people at a time.
Bishop Brandon is also inviting senior pastors, 50 at a time, to join him for a special time of prayer Wednesday from noon until 1 p.m. They'll be praying for our world, nation, and rebuking further spread of COVID-19.