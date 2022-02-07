SHREVEPORT, La. - Beginning Monday, veterans will no longer be asked COVID screening questions to enter the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
Information receptionists will be stationed at the entry points to provide required face masks, answer questions, and assist veterans with locating clinics.
If you have been exposed or have COVID symptoms, please only enter the facility through the Emergency Department Entrance.
Additionally, if you are experiencing COVID symptoms, testing is available in the front circle, Monday - Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.