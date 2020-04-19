SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport VA is offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing to veterans. Testing is limited to 100 patients per day at the main facility. The Shreveport VA is working to expand this testing capacity.
Testing takes place at the main hospital entrance from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday. The main facility is located at 510 E. Stoner Ave., in Shreveport.
The VA plans to have testing available at the Veterans Clinics in Longview, Texarkana, and Monroe in the future. No date has been established yet.
Veterans experiencing COVID-19 symptoms may call 318-990-5000 or 800-644-8370 to speak with their primary care team, who will schedule a time for testing.