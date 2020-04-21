SHREVEPORT, La. - Two groups are focused on getting Louisiana's economy booming again.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards created the Resilient Louisiana Commission, and legislative leaders created the Louisiana Legislative Advisory Task Force on Economic Recovery.
Scott Martinez from Shreveport is serving on a task force in both groups. Martinez is the president of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership.
He said he will listen to people from the local area and share their concerns. Martinez wants to see people back at work, but he wants this done in the safest way.
The governor's group will look at the state's current economy and make recommendations for businesses in the coming months. Martinez will co-chair the Economic & Community Development Task Force. He'll work to develop strategies to make North Louisiana more resilient for future health threats.
The legislative group will focus on working with the private sector. That’s businesses like, food and beverage, trucking and construction. Martinez believes businesses will open up at different times. The medical field is one of the first.
"It's going to depend on the sector, depends on you know a safe practice for a retailer may be much different than a manufacturer in a large facility where you don't have the close personal interaction that you perhaps have in a confined retail environment," said Martinez.
Martinez will have his first phone call with both groups Wednesday. He expects them to be introduction meetings.
Michael R. Lafitte II, the owner of Shreveport Haberdashery, is representing small businesses on the Edwards’ commission.
Two men from Bossier City are serving on the legislative task force. They are, Craig Spohn with the Cyber Innovation Center, and Ray Lasseigne with TMR Exploration.