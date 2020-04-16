Social distance walk planned to promote child abuse prevention

TEXARKANA, Texas - As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Miss Texas Outstanding Teen Allie Graves is urging everyone to walk for awareness.
The "Walk a Mile in their Shoes" event is happening this Friday, April 17th, anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
With so many events being canceled due to the pandemic, Graves wants everyone to obey physical distancing guidelines while walking in honor of child abuse victims.
Graves says all you have to do is walk, wear blue and post your photos to social media.
"There's so many ways to donate, but I think especially just flooding social media with blue that's our way of preventing child abuse in our communities, and making the communities aware," said Graves.
If you think a child is being abused or neglected, you can call the Texas Department of Family Services Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400.