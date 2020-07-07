SHREVEPORT, La. -- Businesses still struggling to reopen from the pandemic will have an added on Wednesday evening. That's when they must comply with Mayor Adrian Perkins' face mask mandate.
All employees and customers will have to wear face masks inside businesses. It's all in hopes of turning around rising coronavirus numbers.
But some business owners aren't too happy about having to police their customers.
"I'm not going to turn down somebody who wants to spend money with me," says Cheryl Gibson, the office manager at Pope's Clothiers on Line Avenue. "I'm not going to refuse them at the door. Especially with being closed for so long. That really hurt our income."
Next door at her interior design store, Brandy Canatella Thompson said, "It's not going to be very comfortable to have to turn someone away if they are not wanting to wear (a mask). But I have to respect the way people feel about it. And they have to respect that I'm just trying to follow the law."
And across the way, Sam Duncan at Duncan Optical said of policing customers, "If they don't want to wear a mask, I don't feel responsible to do that. If they want to come, do whatever.
But a neighboring merchant, Tony Catanese at Shreveport Gymnastic Supply, has been enforcing his store's own mask mandate throughout the pandemic. A sign on the door tells customers that masks are required.
"If they don't have a mask we provide one for them. We didn't lose any customers because of it. We have disposable masks and just gave it to them," Catanese said, who added that he's all for Perkins' order.
A shopper outside Stein Mart, Ora Oldham, was wearing a mask and said she supports the mayor's order.
"I personally have been in contact with someone not knowing. And I think my mask saved me," she said.
In the face of rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Mayor Perkins announced the face mask requirement Monday afternoon, to take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone going into a business in the city will have to wear a mask. Businesses will have to post signs, notifying customers of the requirement.
Businesses not in compliance with mask wearing will be subject to fines up to $500 for a second violation. Shreveport Police will enforce the order, which is in place for at least a month.
Caddo Parish looks to pass its own face mask mandate at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon. Commissioner John Paul Young sponsors a similar ordinance for businesses in unincorporated areas.
"It's the only thing we can do to really help our neighbor and to help our community survive this, and keep our economy open," Young says. "We can't have stores open if everybody's breathing in everybody else's air and getting sick constantly."
Young says he consulted with some area businesses on the proposal.
"Each one of these retailers said that it was easier for them to get compliance from their customers in a way that keeps their employees safe if there was a municipal ordinance that they could enforce."
The Caddo Sheriffs office would enforce the parish ordinance, which would take effect immediately.
Meantime, the spokeswoman for Bossier City says the Mayor Lo Walker's administration has no plans for mask mandate.