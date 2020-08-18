SHREVEPORT, La. - As medical experts learn more about the coronavirus, they are finding it affects more than just the lungs.
Studies have shown that some adults who have significant infections and are hospitalized might develop myocarditis, a disease that causes inflammation of the heart muscle. This inflammation enlarges and weakens the heart, creates scar tissue and forces it to work harder to circulate blood and oxygen throughout the body.
In one study, as many as 12% of adults had evidence of myocarditis with severe cases in the hospital,” said Dr. Joseph Bocchini, an infectious disease specialist with Willis-Knighton Health System. “We don’t know how many people with mild disease might have some myocarditis, as well. And myocarditis not only causes inflammation, but it can cause the heart to beat irregularly. So that can cause some real problems with heart function.”
Doctor Bocchini said it is still unclear whether COVID-related myocarditis would be permanent or temporary.
“We don’t know when people have that whether it’s likely they’ll be permanently damaged, or whether they would recover completely from it,” said Bocchini. “So, this is an important finding that will need long term follow-up.”