SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport has canceled Wednesday's Pfizer vaccine site as the state fairgrounds because of the impending bad weather. The vaccine site will resume Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The drive through event at Brookshire’s Grocery Arena in Bossier City originally scheduled for March 27 and 28 has been postponed until further notice.
Some Shreveport churches are working with LSU Health Shreveport to get people vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Praise Temple on Greenwood Road is holding a vaccine clinic this Saturday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Appointments are not required. A similar clinic will be held Saturday at Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church on St. Vincent Avenue from 9 a.m. until noon. Both churches will be offering the Pfizer vaccine. Masks are required. Workers there will set up your second appointment.
Also coming up, North Caddo Medical Center is holding two evening vaccine clinics this week in Vivian. The first one is Wednesday, followed by one Thursday. Both clinics are from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Staff will administer the Moderna vaccine. Appointments are required.
The information listed above is just a portion of the options available. Click here for the Vaccine Finder site recently established. Keep in mind that vaccines are available in limited quantity in the US, so you'll need to be patient. Also, eligibility requirements vary by state.