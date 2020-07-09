According to sources, The LHSAA Football Advisory Committee expects a full football season, even if the start date is pushed back.
As previously reported, the status of Louisiana's high school football season hinges on the state's reopening phases. The committee expects Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to extend Phase 2. Either way, changes are expected to be made to protocols for Phases 2 and 3 to help athletes acclimate to the heat and prepare for a season. Those changes would include allowing shoulder pads for players, 7 on 7 drills, the use of blocking sleds, and more. Tackling would still be prohibited. Those changes are expected to be announced on July 25.
The LHSAA is aiming to kick off the season once the state gets into Phase 4. Under the current timeline, that would be mid-September. Previously, executive director Eddie Bonine said any games missed by a schedule delay would be lost in order to keep championship games in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. It now appears that will not be the case. According to our sources, if the season is pushed back, the full schedule would still be played with the Superdome still being in play even if the season stretches into 2021.
Options such as flipping the fall and winter sports seasons are still on the table if the situation worsens.
Bonine is scheduled to speak in front of the Louisiana State Legislature July 13.