Southwood

The Southwood football team is putting its season on pause for the next two weeks after multiple coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter sent to Southwood parents, three Cowboy coaches have tested positive with a fourth presumed positive.  The coaches and anyone deemed to have been in close contact with them are in mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

As a result, the Cowboys have cancelled this Friday's game against Natchitoches Central and next week's game against Haughton.  The school has also pushed homecoming back to the week of November 2nd.

