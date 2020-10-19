The Southwood football team is putting its season on pause for the next two weeks after multiple coaches tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter sent to Southwood parents, three Cowboy coaches have tested positive with a fourth presumed positive. The coaches and anyone deemed to have been in close contact with them are in mandatory quarantine for 14 days.
As a result, the Cowboys have cancelled this Friday's game against Natchitoches Central and next week's game against Haughton. The school has also pushed homecoming back to the week of November 2nd.