Southwood High School has put its football workouts on pause after a Cowboy player tested positive for COVID-19.
Head coach Dean Smith told KTBS Sports the team confirmed the positive test last Friday and sent out a memo to parents informing them of the issue. Smith says the player is feeling well and adds that football takes a back seat when it comes to the health and safety of his student-athletes, "Just want to make sure we disinfect everything and makes sure the players understand safety first. We hate to miss out (on) working out, but I think the most important thing is those kids will see that their health is more important than getting stronger. Two weeks off is not going to hurt a football team."
While the concern of COVID-19 has been persistent through workouts, Smith says it's different when it hits close to home, "It's just a scary thing to have happen to a person. You can only just imagine. I talked to his parents and talked to his dad and he's in good spirits right now and that's the best thing for us."
Smith and the Cowboys plan to resume workouts on August 3.