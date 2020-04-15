SHREVEPORT, La. - Isolation during a time of an invisible enemy can take a tremendous toll on the mind. But those infected aren't the only casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KTBS 3 is assembling a panel of experts on Wednesday to explain how this worldwide event has affected the mental state of countless people and how those struggling can keep peace of mind during these difficult times.
The panel will include Shannon Gresham, the Director of Clinical Services for CADA, Frank Opelka is the Deputy Commissioner of Health, Life and Annuity, Dr. Joe Carr is a sports psychologist and Caddo District Attorney James Stewart.
Please join Gerry May, Brenda Teele and Linnea Allen for this important special report.
Click here for continuous coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.