SHREVEPORT, La. - SporTran will be closed Sunday for deep cleaning and preparation for an expected rise in ridership next week.
Beginning Monday, the city's bus system will increase their current enhanced alternative schedule to include additional services in accordance with Phase 1 of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plan to reopen Louisiana.
As part of their ongoing mitigation efforts against the spread of COVID-19, the entire SporTran fleet and all facilities will be thoroughly disinfected using cleaning supplies and methods in accordance with CDC guidelines.
SporTran also closed for deep cleaning on April 12. That closure and the closure Sunday are added measures.
Buses and facilities are sanitized multiple times each day and deep cleaned every night.