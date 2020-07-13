SHREVEPORT, La. - As a result of the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the state, region, and SporTran’s own staff, the transit service will return to its Enhanced Alternative Schedule, which reduces all fixed-route and LiftLine (paratransit) services beginning Monday.
According to CEO Dinero Washington, “SporTran has seen as many employees infected with COVID-19 in the last two weeks as we did in the entire 3 months we ran our reduced schedule during Phase 1. Our priority throughout this pandemic has been to protect our valued employees and passengers. With the numbers rising locally, we are committed to doing our part to slow the spread.”
Every passenger will be required to wear face coverings at all bus stops, facilities, and onboard vehicles. Social distancing measures are also in place. The maximum number of passengers allowed on standard buses is 17. For smaller cut-away vehicles, maximum occupancy is 10.
Fixed Route Service:
Starting Monday, all buses will operate on an Enhanced Alternative Schedule. Sunday schedules will remain the same. Please visit sportran.org to access all route schedules and timetables.
Paratransit Service:
LiftLine (paratransit) services will continue to operate in order to meet the needs of the community. To assist in keeping the community safe, paratransit riders should prioritize reservations. Life-sustaining reservations will take priority at this time, followed by nutrition. We ask passengers to limit the number of recreation-based trips for their safety and the safety of our operators.
SporTran buses and facilities are sanitized multiple times each day and deep cleaned every night.