BATON ROUGE, La. - The state's application portal for people to apply for COVID-19 hazard pay is down Wednesday morning, just hours after the application went live.
The Department of Revenue launched the application early Wednesday morning, but applicant reported technical issues throughout much of the morning. As of 10:30 a.m., the application button had disappeared from the website.
We've reached out to the department for more information.
That hazard pay of $250 dollars was passed by the state legislature during the 2020 coronavirus special session and later signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The rebate will be on a first-come, first-serve basis for around 200,000 eligible workers.
July 15 is the first day that employees can apply, but it’s also the final day to file your 2019 taxes. The state’s department of revenue says it is ready to handle the onslaught of applications they’re expecting.
Before trying to claim your own hazard pay rebate, you first need to make sure that your job position is eligible to apply.
"Specifically listed in the legislation, they were identified as the jobs that were authorized to apply,” Department of Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson said.
Healthcare workers, janitors, food service employees and grocery store employees are just some of the workers that are encouraged to apply. However, workers must also make less than $50,000 annually to be eligible.
The application can be found at: https://frontlineworkers.la.gov/