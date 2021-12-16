SHREVEPORT, La. — COVID-19 cases hit a record high yesterday in Great Britain due to the Omicron variant. While it has not spread as widely in the U.S. yet, researchers say it is only a matter of time.
Dr. Martha Whyte, regional director for the Louisiana Department of Health, said the state is already seeing COVID-19 case numbers rise with people gathering for the holidays.
“We are seeing an uptick in cases. We have gone from a couple hundred cases a day up to 500 or 800. And then the report I got this morning was over 1,000 cases, for the state, of course,” said Whyte. “Here, we're about running consistently about 10% of those cases.”
She said so far hospitalizations in the state are remaining fairly consistent, and the number of people on ventilators is low.
But Whyte said she and other medical professionals do expect the numbers to increase as the Omicron variant continues to make its way to our area. Right now, there are 46 cases confirmed to be infected with Omicron in Louisiana, four of those in northwest Louisiana. That number increases each day.
Current cases and data show that while Omicron is more contagious than past variants, it does not appear to cause more serious illness. And that gives Whyte hope, due to the rapid spread of Omicron in other countries.
“We're not seeing that climb yet. And, you know, hopefully with Omicron, we'll see that people get sick, but they're not as sick or hospitalized. And we'll get out of this not quite as severely as we were affected by delta,” Whyte said. “But I do think we're starting to see the beginnings of another wave.”
Health experts say getting a vaccine, for those who have not yet gotten it, or getting a booster if you are eligible is the best course of action to protect yourself and others, and to prevent the spread.