Shreveport, La. - We are all adapting during the pandemic. Still it's important to do an emotional check-up.
From the health care worker to the cashier at the grocery store, there may not be time to process all that they're feeling.
But, clinical psychologist, James Ballard, PhD says it's important for us to check on one another.
There could be sign of emotional fatigue, like changes in eating or exercise habits, "We can not when a person seems to be more short than they typically are. When there are some emotional elements. If they're distancing even within this distancing, we can pay attention to those things," Ballard said.
