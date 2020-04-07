OKLAHOMA CITY — During a news conference Tuesday to address the state’s coronavirus response, Gov. Kevin Stitt expressed that he is cautiously optimistic that the state’s hospitalization numbers are starting to flatten and continued to reassure Oklahomans that the state will get through the crisis.
Earlier in the day, Oklahoma State Department of Health officials said 1,472 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 67 people have died. They also announced that 1,436 people have tested negative for the virus.
Stitt added that 522 Oklahomans have recovered.
As of Monday afternoon, 407 patients are in hospitals across the state with coronavirus or coronavirus-like symptoms, according to Stitt. He said that on March 30, there were 560 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized.
“I am cautiously optimistic that our hospitalizations are starting to flatten,” Stitt said. “We are seeing proof here in Oklahoma and across the country that our social distancing is working.”
According to Stitt, Oklahoma has 5,600 hospital beds, 958 intensive care unit beds and almost 2,000 ventilators.
“With 407 current COVID patients in our hospitals, we are in good shape,” Stitt said. “But I want you to know that we are still preparing for a surge in our hospital capacity.”
The governor also announced that the state has personal protective equipment supplies on hand for Oklahoma’s health care workers and first responders, saying there’s a system in place to replenish what they need. Stitt urges health care workers and first responders are familiar with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on how to use PPE effectively.
“That is important to maximize supplies,” he said. “At the same time, if you are short on PPE or your hospital is asking you to preserve beyond the CDC guidelines, I need to hear about it.”
Also during the news conference, Stitt addressed Oklahoma’s growing unemployment numbers that are caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He said he understands this is a stressful time for many people across the state as people continue to lose their jobs.
Stitt said the state’s unemployment department has taken tens of thousands of calls per day. Robin Roberson, executive director of the Oklahoma Unemployment Security Commission, added that the number of calls the agency has fielded has increased from 1,500 to 2,000 per week to more than 135,000 per week.
Oklahoma’s unemployment department has added 100 agents to its call center to help field the high number of calls and is working to increase that even more, Roberson said.
Although the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb – the 16 deaths announced Tuesday were the highest single-day increase so far in Oklahoma – Stitt stressed the importance of continuing to social distance and for people to get tested if they are showing symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive.
Oklahoma has more than 60 mobile testing sites set up across the state. Information on where those sites are can be found here.
“I know how badly many of us want to get our lives back to normal, but what we do together over the next three weeks will significantly impact what we can do after April 30,” Stitt said.