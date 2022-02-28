SHREVEPORT, La. — New studies say that booster shots will continue to protect most people from severe COVID-19 illness and death for many months, possibly years.
While the Omicron variant has been shown to get past antibodies after the first two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, a third dose is shown to prompt the body to make a wider variety of antibodies.
Dr. John Vanchiere, a professor of pediatrics and infectious disease at LSU Health Shreveport, says normally immune response is more focused.
“Typically, the more you dose, the more focused your immune system gets. And in this case, it seems to have kind of unfocused. It kind of widened out what it was doing with that third dose, allowing better protection against Omicron. There may be genetic factors in that. There are a lot of different reasons that may be the case. But at a population level that’s what we see, even though for particular individuals it may not," Vanchiere said.
But antibodies are not the only part of the immune system that fight infection. Each person also has T cells and B cells. B cells become plasma cells that make antibodies. It is easy to measure antibodies in studying immunity.
T cells work with B cells, but have a different job. And they are much more difficult to measure.
“With the T cells, a large proportion of those are cells that actually kill virus-infected cells. Okay, so if the antibody doesn't neutralize the virus and prevent it from getting into a cell, the T cell recognizes a cell that's infected. And for one of a subset of T cells, their job is to kill virus-infected cells," Vanchiere said.
So, the human immune system is intricate and hard to measure. But the data seems to show that with a booster dose, most people are protected from severe disease and death. Those who are over 65 and immune compromised, however, may still need a fourth dose.