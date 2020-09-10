SHREVEPORT, La -- Mental health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has created a mental health crisis in our country. Isolation and the inability to work and support ourselves and our families has caused depression, anxiety and even suicidal thoughts.
According to Janet Miller, the executive director of the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling, which operates the local suicide prevention helpline, the combination of depression, anxiety and the ability and access to harm oneself can be a lethal combination.
And she says, the most important thing anyone can do is to talk about it.
“If that anxiety or depression has ever had an intrusive or a conscious thought of, ‘I just don't want to do this anymore. I would rather die than do this. I've thought about killing myself. I've thought about ways I could do it.’ We need to be talking about that, because it's not unusual to have those thoughts. But it's not healthy to not share those thoughts,” Miller explained.
Miller says you cannot plant the idea of suicide in someone’s mind by asking about it. So if you think someone close to you is considering taking his or her own life, it is important to ask the question.
“Ask how far the plan has gone,” said Miller. “Is it just a thought? Is it from the stem of anxiety and depression and isolation, or is it really with a plan? And how long have you been thinking that way? And how long have you been feeling that way?”
If you are having suicidal thoughts or have a loved one you believe is considering suicide, call the suicide prevention helpline at 877-994-2275.