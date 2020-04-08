SHREVEPORT, La - We know that small businesses are struggling. In many cases, the decision has been made to close the doors until this pandemic starts to wrap up.
If you are a business owner, KTBS wants to invite you to a special webinar hosted by marketing expert and best-selling author, Tom Ray, on Thursday, April 9th at 11am CST. Tom will discuss best practices for local businesses during these challenging conditions and how to be ready before the doors open again.
If interested in participating, you will need to register. Simply visit the link for Advertising Through Adversity to register. The webinar is free.