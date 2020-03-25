SHREVEPORT, La It's been just over a week since Louisiana schools shut down to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. For some teachers and staff at University Elementary School that is just a week too long without seeing their kids. That's why Wednesday morning, they'll take to their student's streets for a teacher parade.
Teachers and staff of the elementary school want to drive by their student's home to waive say hello and express how much their missed. It starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The order of streets are as follows:
- Town South BLVD to Brunswick take a right from the school and go around on Village Green to get there
- Left into Brunswick (Demery Blvd Lt on Caliope to Lt Baccarat to Lt Gardere and out to the Rt on Demery and then left on Village Green) Rt on Sophia to Youree to Stone Canyon
- Stone Canyon (Make one loop around apt complex)
- Autumn Woods (Male one loop around apt complex)
- Stratmore Go slow down Stratmore (Pepper Ridge and Appletree residents can come to main street)
- Riverbrooke (RT on Riverbrooke drive to Petite Rue Drive then LT to Clearbrooke Dr and back out RT onto E.Kings to Orleans Square Apts)
- Orleans Square (make a loop through apts.)
- Haven (HM Shreve BLVD to LT on Eagle Bend Way to Mollie Able, to HM Shreve) Take a right out of Haven to 70th
- 70th to Creswell
- LT on Crewswell to RT on Babylon, Babylon to LT on Gideon, turns into Rebecca, LT on Rainbow, Rt onto Line Ave
- Line Ave to left into Spring Lake on Millicent
- Millicent way to Rt onto W. Wilderness Way to RT on Dumbarton back to a left on Line Ave Head towards Ellerbe
- Ellerbe to RT on Flournoy Lucas
- Flournoy Lucas to New Neighborhood (Lucian Fields make one loop in there to the right and around)
- Back out on FL back to Ellerbe
- Make one loop in Ellerbe Road Estates Rt on Thornwood, left on Winding Ridge and back out on Ellerbe to the right
- Take a right on Overton Brooks left through HOLY ANGELS PARKING LOT (they are going to bring the kids out to wave) !!!!!
- To the front of Long Lake tourn around at the Round ABOUT
- Back out to Overton Brooks to Norris Ferry
- Left onto Overton Brooks to St. Charles Place
- Right into St. Charles, right on Toulouse, left on Dauphine CT, Left back out to St. Charles
- Right onto Norris Ferry left into Hidden trace
- Right on Grand Oaks, left on Autum Oaks, Left on Hidden Oaks back out to Norris Ferry
- Right on Norris Ferry back to Flournoy Lucas
- Right on Flournoy Lucas
- Right into 12 Oaks Ashley River to LT on Ormond, RT on Pickets Mill, Right on Milbank and left on Ashley River back out to FL
They encourage students to come out of their house to wave, but not to mingle with others. People should stay in their own driveway or 8 feet away from any neighbors.