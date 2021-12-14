SHREVEPORT, La. — The pandemic has changed much about our daily lives. That is especially true about visiting medical offices and clinics.
The new Ochsner Health Shreveport Spring Lake Clinic, which had its ribbon cutting yesterday, offers a glimpse at what the future of doctor visits may look like. While medical clinics across the country now provide e-visits to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and those remain available, technology is also providing a way to stay safe while visiting the doctor in person.
Dr. Lauren Beal, medical director for Northwest Louisiana primary care and community clinics for Ochsner Health, explained how this works at the Spring Lake clinic.
“You can electronically check into your visit from home, from your car, from wherever you are on your phone, tablet or computer. And then when you get to the clinic, you’re not filling out any paperwork or doing anything other than saying you’re here. You can also announce that you’re here with our curbside check-in, so we’ll know when you’re arriving. So, say you’re sick and you don’t want to sit in the waiting room, you can let us know you’re about to arrive and we can get you right into a room," said Beal.
So, while being sick is never any fun, paying a visit to the doctor can be less stressful when technology works in our favor. And many technological conveniences are a direct result of changes made due to COVID-19 in an effort to keep patients safe.
The Ochsner Spring Lake Clinic is located at 8445 Line Avenue, Suite 100 in Shreveport.