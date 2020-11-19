SHREVEPORT, La -- Pfizer announced Wednesday that final data shows its COVID-19 vaccine to be 95% effective with no safety concerns. The company is now applying for an emergency use authorization for the vaccine to be distributed.
The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at a temperature of -70 degrees Celsius, or -94 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature not reached by typical freezers. So what does this mean for vaccine distribution?
Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of infectious disease and pediatrics and lead investigator in the LSU Health Shreveport Pfizer vaccine study, said while it might pose a challenge in some remote areas, the extreme temperature can be maintained without issue during the shipping process.
“The shipping containers the vaccine will be shipped in can be kept at that temperature with dry ice for up to 10 days without having to restock dry ice,” he said. “Then you can restock dry ice and keep it another 10 days. So, the shipping containers themselves are built to be part of that distribution chain.”
Vanchiere said once the vaccine arrives at its distribution site, it can last several days without being frozen. The -70 degree Celsius temperature is required for storage only.
“That’s long-term storage. The vaccines can be kept at refrigerator levels, refrigerator temperatures of 4 degrees Celsius for several days before they have to be used, “ he explained. “So it’s not like we’re taking it out of an ultra-low freezer and putting it in somebody’s arm. The Pfizer vaccine you can keep at refrigerator temperatures for five days.”
Once the pharmaceutical companies produce the vaccines, the federal government will allocate to individual states for distribution. Healthcare workers will most likely receive the first vaccines.