In preparation for the 2020 Texas Football season and in keeping with current state government guidance on sporting event attendance, Texas Athletics is implementing a variety of practices that may be adjusted as directed by evolving medical information to ensure safety at sporting events this fall.
“Our priority is to create the safest gameday environment for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, fans, staff, and visiting teams,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Chris Del Conte said. “Our facilities, events, ticketing, marketing, communications and Longhorn Foundation staffs have been working on various scenarios and possibilities throughout the past four months to accomplish our priorities within State of Texas guidelines and in conjunction with medical officials. It is more important now than ever that we remain united as one with our horns held high. Whether you are attending with us in-person on gameday, or engaging with us from afar, your support is the lifeblood of our program. Gamedays at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium are one of the most revered traditions in college sports, and we can’t wait to see the Burnt Orange and White faithful cheering on our teams this fall.”
Texas Athletics is actively working with University leadership, the Big 12 Conference, NCAA, and public health officials on a safe return to competition this fall. These and other precautions undertaken by Athletics are consistent with the Governor’s guidance for the State of Texas.
Protect Texas Together logo
Fans are asked to do their part by conscientiously practicing physical/social distancing, frequently washing hands, using hand sanitizer, wearing face coverings, and entering the assigned gate on their mobile ticket to ensure the safest possible environment at sporting events throughout the 2020-21 season. All fans should keep a safe distance between their party and other fans while inside and outside of DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
Those fans who are not feeling well or have been in close contact with someone they suspect may be infected should stay home and contact their doctor.
Below are current measures that will be in place at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium for the 2020 season, grouped by topic in alphabetical order. Additional details will be announced in the weeks leading up to the September 5 home opener against USF.
Arrival and Gate Entry
We have implemented a number of measures to make arrival and entry to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium a safe experience this season including:
Fans will be required to enter at the assigned gate listed on their mobile ticket.
ADA guests and their accompanying seating group may enter at Gates 7, 14, 16, and 27.
Social distancing markers will be placed at gate entry and strictly enforced to allow for social distancing.
Clear Bag Policy: A clear bag policy is in effect to enhance existing security measures and expedite venue entry at Texas Athletics events on the Forty Acres.
Approved Bags and Items
Prohibited Bags
Cleaning and Sanitizing Measures
To help prevent the spread of germs, we are installing Attis Clean hand sanitizer kiosks throughout the stadium including 225 dispenser trees throughout our venues.
Attis Clean exceeds the minimum alcohol concentration guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control to effectively inactivate SARS-CoV-2 and reduce other pathogens present, and is the Official Hand Sanitizer Provider to Texas Athletics.
All stadium restrooms, suites, and clubs, as well as the press box and locker rooms will be treated by GermLogic throughout the 2020 season. For additional student-athlete safety, the turf at both Campbell-Williams Field and the Indoor Practice Facility will be treated as well. GermLogic, an Official Corporate Sponsor of Texas Athletics, use the latest in products and technology to combat microbes such as MRSA, Staph, Influenza, as well as the novel Coronavirus. Their solutions will kill up to 99.99% of common illness causing pathogens while physically preventing future growth.
Staff will regularly clean all high-touched surfaces with antibacterial spray and wipes at all point-of-sale locations, restroom facilities, bag check location, and other common areas including all indoor and outdoor furniture, high touch point areas (doors, door handles, walls, hand rails, elevator buttons, restroom stall doors/dividers, toilets, sinks, water fountains, arm rests, switches, trash cans, ticket office and will call counters and tables, cell phone charging stations, valet services, parking areas, and elevator/escalator interiors and plazas.
Attendants will be assigned to each restroom throughout the stadium to monitor cleanliness throughout the game.
Suite and stadium attendants will remove trash from hospitality spaces and concourses throughout the game.
Staff working the bag check locations will wear gloves and will utilize wood paint sticks to limit contact with bags.